Winter Storm Warning issued December 1 at 3:35AM MST until December 2 at 5:00AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 8 to 14
inches, except 12 to 24 inches on ridge tops and elevations
above passes. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.
* WHERE…Banner Summit, Stanley, Galena Summit, Ketchum,
Hailey, Bellevue, Picabo, and Clayton.
* WHEN…Until 5 AM MST Friday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The
hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening
commute. Wind gusts as high as 40 mph will result in areas of
blowing and drifting snow and dangerous conditions in the
backcountry.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or by
heading to 511.idaho.gov.