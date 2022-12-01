Winter Storm Warning issued December 1 at 3:48PM MST until December 2 at 12:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY
* WHAT…Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 4 to 7
inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.
* WHERE…Jackson Hole Valley.
* WHEN…Until noon MST Friday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult at times. Blowing and
drifting snow will occur north of Jackson to Moran Junction.
This could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous
conditions will impact the evening and morning commutes.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.