Winter Storm Warning issued December 1 at 3:48PM MST until December 2 at 12:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY
* WHAT…Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 10 to 18
inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.
* WHERE…Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains.
* WHEN…Until noon MST Friday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult, including over Teton
Pass and Togwotee Pass. Patchy blowing snow could
significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions will
impact the evening and morning commutes.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.