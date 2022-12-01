Winter Storm Warning issued December 1 at 3:48PM MST until December 2 at 12:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY

* WHAT…Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 10 to 18

inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.

* WHERE…Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains.

* WHEN…Until noon MST Friday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult, including over Teton

Pass and Togwotee Pass. Patchy blowing snow could

significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions will

impact the evening and morning commutes.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.