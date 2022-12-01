Winter Storm Warning issued December 1 at 3:48PM MST until December 2 at 12:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY

* WHAT…Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 4 to 8

inches across northern and eastern portions of the park, and 10

to 18 inches across southwestern portions. Winds gusting as

high as 45 mph.

* WHERE…Yellowstone National Park.

* WHEN…Until noon MST Friday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Some blowing and

drifting snow could significantly reduce visibility.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.