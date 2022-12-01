Skip to Content
Winter Storm Warning issued December 1 at 3:48PM MST until December 2 at 12:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY

* WHAT…Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 6 to 12
inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.

* WHERE…Salt River and Wyoming Ranges.

* WHEN…Until noon MST Friday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Blowing snow will
significantly reduce visibility.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

