Winter Storm Warning issued December 1 at 3:48PM MST until December 2 at 12:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY
* WHAT…Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 4 to 7
inches.
* WHERE…Star Valley.
* WHEN…Until noon MST Friday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Some drifting is
possible. The hazardous conditions will impact the evening and
morning commutes.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.