Winter Storm Warning issued December 1 at 5:26AM MST until December 2 at 12:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY

* WHAT…Snow. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 9 inches. Winds

gusting as high as 35 mph in open areas. The heaviest snow will

occur tonight through sunrise Friday morning.

* WHERE…Jackson Hole Valley.

* WHEN…Today until Noon MST Friday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult at times. Blowing and

drifting snow will occur north of Jackson to Moran Junction.

This could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous

conditions will impact the evening and morning commutes.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.