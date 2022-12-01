Winter Storm Warning issued December 1 at 5:26AM MST until December 2 at 12:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY

* WHAT…Snow, moderate to heavy at times. Total snow

accumulations of 12 to 24 inches. Winds gusting as high as 50

mph over the peaks.

* WHERE…Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains.

* WHEN…Today until Noon MST Friday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult, including over Teton

Pass and Togwotee Pass. Patchy blowing snow could significantly

reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions will impact the

evening and morning commutes.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.