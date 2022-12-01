Winter Storm Warning issued December 1 at 5:26AM MST until December 2 at 12:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY

* WHAT…Snow, moderate to heavy at times. Total snow

accumulations of 8 to 14 inches, with locally 18 to 24 inches

across the southwestern portions of the Park.

* WHERE…Yellowstone National Park.

* WHEN…Today until Noon MST Friday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Some blowing and

drifting snow could significantly reduce visibility.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.