today at 1:00 PM
Published 5:26 AM

Winter Storm Warning issued December 1 at 5:26AM MST until December 2 at 12:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY

* WHAT…Snow, moderate to heavy at times. Total snow
accumulations of 8 to 14 inches, with locally 18 to 24 inches
across the southwestern portions of the Park.

* WHERE…Yellowstone National Park.

* WHEN…Today until Noon MST Friday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Some blowing and
drifting snow could significantly reduce visibility.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

Article Topic Follows: Alerts

National Weather Service

