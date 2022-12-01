Winter Storm Warning issued December 1 at 5:26AM MST until December 2 at 12:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY
* WHAT…Snow, moderate to heavy at times. Total snow
accumulations of 6 to 12 inches. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph
over the peaks.
* WHERE…Salt River and Wyoming Ranges.
* WHEN…Today until Noon MST Friday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Blowing snow will
significantly reduce visibility.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.