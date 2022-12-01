Winter Weather Advisory issued December 1 at 10:59AM MST until December 2 at 6:00PM MST by NWS Missoula MT
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 7
inches.
* WHERE…Shoup, Bannock Pass, Highway 28 Tendoy to Lone Pine,
Highway 93 Lost Trail Pass to Gibbonsville, Lemhi Pass, and
Salmon.
* WHEN…Until 6 PM MST Friday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The cold wind chills
as low as 10 below zero could result in hypothermia if
precautions are not taken.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.