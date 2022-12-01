Winter Weather Advisory issued December 1 at 2:34PM MST until December 2 at 11:00AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches,

except 2 to 4 inches on benches. Winds gusting as high as 40

mph.

* WHERE…Idaho Falls, Rexburg, and St. Anthony.

* WHEN…Until 11 AM MST Friday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous

conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Wind

gusts as high as 45 mph will result in areas of blowing and

drifting snow and dangerous conditions in the backcountry.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.