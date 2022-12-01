Winter Weather Advisory issued December 1 at 3:35AM MST until December 2 at 11:00AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 10
inches, except 8 to 14 inches on ridge tops and elevations above
passes. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.
* WHERE…Malad Summit, Fish Creek Summit, Georgetown Summit,
Geneva Summit, Border Summit, Inkom, McCammon, Downey, Lava
Hot Springs, St. Charles, Montpelier, Georgetown, Grace, Soda
Springs, Henry, and Bone.
* WHEN…Until 11 AM MST Friday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Wind
gusts as high as 45 mph will result in areas of blowing and
drifting snow and dangerous conditions in the backcountry.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or by
heading to 511.idaho.gov.