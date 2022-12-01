Winter Weather Advisory issued December 1 at 3:35AM MST until December 2 at 11:00AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Snow expected. Additional snow accumulations of 3 to 10
inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.
* WHERE…Willow Creek Summit, Tom Cat Summit, Shoshone,
Richfield, Carey, Mud Lake, INL, Craters of the Moon NM, Howe,
Arco, Mackay, Chilly, and Challis.
* WHEN…Until 11 AM MST Friday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Wind
gusts as high as 35 mph will result in areas of blowing and
drifting snow and dangerous conditions in the backcountry.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or by
heading to 511.idaho.gov.