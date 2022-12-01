Winter Weather Advisory issued December 1 at 3:48PM MST until December 2 at 12:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches.
Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.
* WHERE…South Lincoln County, with the most snow west of
Kemmerer.
* WHEN…Until noon Friday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow
could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions
could impact the morning commute.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.