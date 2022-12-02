Winter Storm Warning issued December 2 at 2:29AM MST until December 2 at 11:00AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. Winds

gusting as high as 40 mph.

* WHERE…Emigration Summit, Pine Creek Pass, Wayan, Swan

Valley, Victor, Ashton, Tetonia, and Driggs.

* WHEN…Until 11 AM MST this morning.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous

conditions could impact the morning commute. Wind gusts as high

as 40 mph will result in areas of blowing and drifting snow.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or by

visiting 511.idaho.gov.