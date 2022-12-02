Skip to Content
today at 10:24 AM
Published 2:29 AM

Winter Storm Warning issued December 2 at 2:29AM MST until December 2 at 11:00AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Additional snow accumulations of up to two inches. Winds
gusting as high as 40 mph.

* WHERE…Monida Pass, Dubois, Spencer, Edie School, and Small.

* WHEN…Until 11 AM MST this morning.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning commute. Wind gusts as high
as 40 mph will result in areas of blowing and drifting snow.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or by
visiting 511.idaho.gov.

National Weather Service

