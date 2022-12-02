Winter Storm Warning issued December 2 at 2:47AM MST until December 2 at 12:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY

* WHAT…Snow. New snowfall of 1 to 2 inches. Gusty wind of 15 to

25 mph.

* WHERE…Jackson Hole Valley.

* WHEN…Until Noon MST.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult at times. Blowing and

drifting snow will occur north of Jackson to Moran Junction.

This could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous

conditions will impact the morning commute.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.