today at 10:24 AM
Published 2:47 AM

Winter Storm Warning issued December 2 at 2:47AM MST until December 2 at 12:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY

* WHAT…Snow. New snowfall of 3 to 5 inches. Winds gusting as
high as 45 mph over the peaks.

* WHERE…Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains.

* WHEN…Until Noon MST.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult, including over Teton
Pass and Togwotee Pass. Patchy blowing snow will significantly
reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions will impact the
morning commute.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

National Weather Service

