Winter Storm Warning issued December 2 at 2:47AM MST until December 2 at 12:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY

* WHAT…Snow. New snowfall of 3 to 5 inches. Winds gusting as

high as 45 mph over the peaks.

* WHERE…Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains.

* WHEN…Until Noon MST.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult, including over Teton

Pass and Togwotee Pass. Patchy blowing snow will significantly

reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions will impact the

morning commute.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.