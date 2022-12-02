Winter Storm Warning issued December 2 at 2:47AM MST until December 2 at 12:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY
* WHAT…Snow. New snowfall of 1 to 4 inches.
* WHERE…Yellowstone National Park.
* WHEN…Until Noon MST.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Some blowing and
drifting snow will significantly reduce visibility.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.