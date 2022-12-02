Winter Storm Warning issued December 2 at 2:47AM MST until December 2 at 12:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY

* WHAT…Snow. New snowfall of 2 to 3 inches.

* WHERE…Star Valley.

* WHEN…Until Noon MST.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Some drifting snow is

possible. The hazardous conditions will impact the morning

commute.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.