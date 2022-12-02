Skip to Content
Alerts
By
Updated
today at 10:24 AM
Published 2:29 AM

Winter Weather Advisory issued December 2 at 2:29AM MST until December 2 at 11:00AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch. Winds
gusting as high as 45 mph.

* WHERE…Idaho Falls, Rexburg, and St. Anthony.

* WHEN…Until 11 AM MST this morning.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning commute. Wind gusts as high
as 45 mph will result in areas of blowing and drifting snow.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or by
visiting 511.idaho.gov.

Article Topic Follows: Alerts

National Weather Service

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content