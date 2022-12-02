Winter Weather Advisory issued December 2 at 2:29AM MST until December 2 at 11:00AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch. Winds

gusting as high as 45 mph.

* WHERE…Idaho Falls, Rexburg, and St. Anthony.

* WHEN…Until 11 AM MST this morning.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous

conditions could impact the morning commute. Wind gusts as high

as 45 mph will result in areas of blowing and drifting snow.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or by

visiting 511.idaho.gov.