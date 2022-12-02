Winter Weather Advisory issued December 2 at 2:29AM MST until December 2 at 11:00AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Additional snow accumulations of up to 2 inches. Winds
gusting as high as 35 mph.
* WHERE…Malad Summit, Fish Creek Summit, Georgetown Summit,
Geneva Summit, Border Summit, Inkom, McCammon, Downey, Lava
Hot Springs, St. Charles, Montpelier, Georgetown, Grace, Soda
Springs, Henry, and Bone.
* WHEN…Until 11 AM MST this morning.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be difficult. The hazardous conditions
could impact the morning commute. Wind gusts as high as 35 mph
will result in areas of blowing and drifting snow.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or by
visiting 511.idaho.gov.