Winter Weather Advisory issued December 2 at 2:29AM MST until December 2 at 11:00AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Additional snow accumulations of up to 2 inches. Winds

gusting as high as 35 mph.

* WHERE…Malad Summit, Fish Creek Summit, Georgetown Summit,

Geneva Summit, Border Summit, Inkom, McCammon, Downey, Lava

Hot Springs, St. Charles, Montpelier, Georgetown, Grace, Soda

Springs, Henry, and Bone.

* WHEN…Until 11 AM MST this morning.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be difficult. The hazardous conditions

could impact the morning commute. Wind gusts as high as 35 mph

will result in areas of blowing and drifting snow.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or by

visiting 511.idaho.gov.