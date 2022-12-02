Skip to Content
10:24 AM
Published 2:47 AM

Winter Weather Advisory issued December 2 at 2:47AM MST until December 2 at 12:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY

* WHAT…Snow. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches. Winds
gusting as high as 45 mph.

* WHERE…South Lincoln County, with the most snow west of
Kemmerer.

* WHEN…Until Noon MST.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow
will significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions
will impact the morning commute.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

