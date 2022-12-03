Special Weather Statement issued December 3 at 2:08PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

Snow is expected to overspread southeast Idaho from southwest to

northeast early Sunday morning, continuing through the day into

the evening, and lingering into Monday east of Interstate 15.

Accumulations of 1 to 4 inches are generally expected, with

locally higher amounts in the mountains above pass level. Forecast

confidence is lowest from the eastern Magic Valley and Raft River

region into the immediate interstate corridors from Pocatello to

Idaho Falls, as marginal temperatures may allow for rain and even

freezing rain to mix in during the day Sunday. If this occurs,

snow accumulations may be limited to 1 inch or less in these

areas. Confidence in freezing rain is low, but even a little bit

can make elevated surfaces and roadways slick quickly.

While forecast snow totals with this system are modest and much lower

compared to the recent winter storm this past week, remember that

it doesn’t take much snow to make roads slick. Anyone traveling

or commuting across southeast Idaho from early Sunday morning

through the Monday morning commute should be prepared for winter

driving conditions, especially in mountain areas. Slow down, and

allow extra time to reach your destination. Stay tuned for

forecast updates from the National Weather Service in Pocatello.