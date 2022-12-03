Special Weather Statement issued December 3 at 2:08PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
Snow is expected to overspread southeast Idaho from southwest to
northeast early Sunday morning, continuing through the day into
the evening, and lingering into Monday east of Interstate 15.
Accumulations of 1 to 4 inches are generally expected, with
locally higher amounts in the mountains above pass level. Forecast
confidence is lowest from the eastern Magic Valley and Raft River
region into the immediate interstate corridors from Pocatello to
Idaho Falls, as marginal temperatures may allow for rain and even
freezing rain to mix in during the day Sunday. If this occurs,
snow accumulations may be limited to 1 inch or less in these
areas. Confidence in freezing rain is low, but even a little bit
can make elevated surfaces and roadways slick quickly.
While forecast snow totals with this system are modest and much lower
compared to the recent winter storm this past week, remember that
it doesn’t take much snow to make roads slick. Anyone traveling
or commuting across southeast Idaho from early Sunday morning
through the Monday morning commute should be prepared for winter
driving conditions, especially in mountain areas. Slow down, and
allow extra time to reach your destination. Stay tuned for
forecast updates from the National Weather Service in Pocatello.