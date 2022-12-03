Winter Weather Advisory issued December 3 at 1:44PM MST until December 5 at 11:00AM MST by NWS Riverton WY

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 10

inches.

* WHERE…Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains.

* WHEN…From 11 AM Sunday to 11 AM MST Monday. The heaviest snow

is expected Sunday afternoon into Sunday evening.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous

conditions could impact the morning commute.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.