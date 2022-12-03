Winter Weather Advisory issued December 3 at 1:44PM MST until December 5 at 11:00AM MST by NWS Riverton WY
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations ranging from 6 to
10 inches in the southwestern mountains to 2 to 4 inches in the
northern portions of the Park.
* WHERE…Yellowstone National Park.
* WHEN…From 11 AM Sunday to 11 AM MST Monday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.