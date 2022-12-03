Winter Weather Advisory issued December 3 at 2:44PM MST until December 5 at 8:00AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 6 inches

with 6 to 10 inches along ridgelines and above pass levels.

* WHERE…Bear River Range, Big Hole Mountains and the

Centennials.

* WHEN…From 8 AM Sunday to 8 AM MST Monday.

* IMPACTS…Travel in these areas could be difficult. Plan on

slippery road conditions.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.