Special Weather Statement issued December 4 at 1:04PM MST by NWS Riverton WY
This is a special weather statement from the National Weather
Service Office in Riverton.
* WHAT…Snow. Accumulations of 2 to 3 inches in the lower
elevations; with locally higher amounts near Alpine. In the
mountains; 3 to 6 inches are expected.
* WHERE…The Star Valley and the Salt and Wyoming Range.
* WHEN…Today through Monday morning.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Motorists should be prepared for snow if
travelling. Slow down, as roads will be slick in spots, or snow
covered.