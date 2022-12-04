Skip to Content
Special Weather Statement issued December 4 at 1:04PM MST by NWS Riverton WY

This is a special weather statement from the National Weather
Service Office in Riverton.

* WHAT…Snow. Accumulations of 2 to 3 inches in the lower
elevations; with locally higher amounts near Alpine. In the
mountains; 3 to 6 inches are expected.

* WHERE…The Star Valley and the Salt and Wyoming Range.

* WHEN…Today through Monday morning.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Motorists should be prepared for snow if
travelling. Slow down, as roads will be slick in spots, or snow
covered.

National Weather Service

