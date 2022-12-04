Special Weather Statement issued December 4 at 4:30AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
Snow is overspreading southeast Idaho from southwest to northeast
this morning and will continue throughout the day, lingering into
Monday morning east of Interstate 15. Accumulations of 1 to 4
inches are generally expected, with locally higher amounts at the
mountain highway passes and in the higher elevation backcountry.
While forecast snow totals with this system are modest and much lower
compared to the recent winter storm this past week, remember that
it doesn’t take much snow to make roads slick. Anyone traveling
or commuting across southeast Idaho today through the Monday
morning commute should be prepared for winter driving conditions.
Slow down, and allow extra time to reach your destination.
Continue to stay tuned for forecast updates from the National
Weather Service in Pocatello.