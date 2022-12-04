Special Weather Statement issued December 4 at 4:30AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

Snow is overspreading southeast Idaho from southwest to northeast

this morning and will continue throughout the day, lingering into

Monday morning east of Interstate 15. Accumulations of 1 to 4

inches are generally expected, with locally higher amounts at the

mountain highway passes and in the higher elevation backcountry.

While forecast snow totals with this system are modest and much lower

compared to the recent winter storm this past week, remember that

it doesn’t take much snow to make roads slick. Anyone traveling

or commuting across southeast Idaho today through the Monday

morning commute should be prepared for winter driving conditions.

Slow down, and allow extra time to reach your destination.

Continue to stay tuned for forecast updates from the National

Weather Service in Pocatello.