Special Weather Statement issued December 4 at 5:27PM MST by NWS Riverton WY
This is a special weather statement from the National Weather
Service Office in Riverton.
* WHAT…Periods of snow. Total accumulations of 1 to 3 inches
with the heaviest from Sage to Cokeville.
* WHERE…Southern Lincoln County.
* WHEN…Tonight into Monday morning. The heaviest snowfall will
occur through midnight tonight.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Motorists should be prepared for snow if
travelling. Slow down, as roads will be slick in spots, or snow
covered.