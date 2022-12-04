Special Weather Statement issued December 4 at 5:27PM MST by NWS Riverton WY

This is a special weather statement from the National Weather

Service Office in Riverton.

* WHAT…Periods of snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 2

inches in the lower elevations; with locally higher amounts

near Alpine. In the mountains; 3 to 4 inches are expected.

* WHERE…The Star Valley and the Salt and Wyoming Range.

* WHEN…Tonight into Monday morning. The heaviest snowfall will

occur through midnight tonight.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Motorists should be prepared for snow if

travelling. Slow down, as roads will be slick in spots, or snow

covered.