Special Weather Statement issued December 4 at 5:27PM MST by NWS Riverton WY
This is a special weather statement from the National Weather
Service Office in Riverton.
* WHAT…Periods of snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 2
inches in the lower elevations; with locally higher amounts
near Alpine. In the mountains; 3 to 4 inches are expected.
* WHERE…The Star Valley and the Salt and Wyoming Range.
* WHEN…Tonight into Monday morning. The heaviest snowfall will
occur through midnight tonight.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Motorists should be prepared for snow if
travelling. Slow down, as roads will be slick in spots, or snow
covered.