Areas of freezing rain mixed with rain and snow will remain possible through 11 pm. Slick roads are possible for the remainder of the evening. Use extra caution on roads that appear to be wet as they are likely icy.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.