Winter Weather Advisory issued December 4 at 1:09PM MST until December 5 at 11:00AM MST by NWS Riverton WY

* WHAT…Snow, moderate at times this afternoon and tonight.

Total snow accumulations of 6 to 12 inches.

* WHERE…Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains.

* WHEN…From 11 AM Today to 11 AM MST Monday. The heaviest snow

is expected through this evening.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be difficult. The hazardous conditions

will impact the evening and morning commutes. This includes

Togwotee and Teton Passes.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.