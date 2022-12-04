Skip to Content
Alerts
By
Updated
today at 8:48 PM
Published 1:09 PM

Winter Weather Advisory issued December 4 at 1:09PM MST until December 5 at 11:00AM MST by NWS Riverton WY

* WHAT…Snow, moderate at times this afternoon and tonight.
Total snow accumulations of 6 to 12 inches.

* WHERE…Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains.

* WHEN…From 11 AM Today to 11 AM MST Monday. The heaviest snow
is expected through this evening.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be difficult. The hazardous conditions
will impact the evening and morning commutes. This includes
Togwotee and Teton Passes.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

Article Topic Follows: Alerts

National Weather Service

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content