Winter Weather Advisory issued December 4 at 11:55AM MST until December 5 at 8:00AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches with
locally higher amounts of 5 to 8 inches in the backcountry above
pass level.

* WHERE…The Island Park region, Big Hole Mountains, and Bear
River Range, including but not limited to Raynolds Pass, Targhee
Pass, Henry’s Lake, Island Park, Victor, Pine Creek Pass, and
Emigration Summit.

* WHEN…Until 8 AM MST Monday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning commute.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

