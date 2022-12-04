Winter Weather Advisory issued December 4 at 11:55AM MST until December 5 at 8:00AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches with

locally higher amounts of 5 to 8 inches in the backcountry above

pass level.

* WHERE…The Island Park region, Big Hole Mountains, and Bear

River Range, including but not limited to Raynolds Pass, Targhee

Pass, Henry’s Lake, Island Park, Victor, Pine Creek Pass, and

Emigration Summit.

* WHEN…Until 8 AM MST Monday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous

conditions could impact the morning commute.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.