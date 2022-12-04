Winter Weather Advisory issued December 4 at 4:03AM MST until December 5 at 11:00AM MST by NWS Riverton WY
* WHAT…Snow, moderate at times this afternoon and tonight. Total
snow accumulations of 6 to 12 inches.
* WHERE…Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains.
* WHEN…From 11 AM Today to 11 AM MST Monday. The heaviest snow
is expected this afternoon through late this evening.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be difficult. The hazardous conditions
will impact the evening and morning commutes. This includes
Togwotee and Teton Passes.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.