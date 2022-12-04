Winter Weather Advisory issued December 4 at 4:12AM MST until December 4 at 12:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…A mix of snow, sleet, and freezing rain. Snow

accumulations of a dusting to 2 inches, along with a light glaze

of ice, are possible.

* WHERE…The eastern Magic Valley, Shoshone lava beds, Raft River

region, lower Snake Plain, and adjacent highlands, including but

not limited to Shoshone, Oakley, Burley, Heyburn, Rupert, Declo,

Albion, Malta, Holbrook, Rockland, American Falls, Aberdeen,

Blackfoot, Fort Hall, Chubbuck, Pocatello, Inkom, and McCammon.

* WHEN…Until noon MST today.

* IMPACTS…This is a complex and low confidence situation. One

location may be experiencing one precipitation type with little

impact, while another location just a few miles away may be

experiencing a different precipitation type with significant

travel impacts, and precipitation types may change throughout

the morning. If you will be driving across the advisory area, be

prepared for possible slick road conditions.

Slow down and use caution if driving. If you observe freezing

rain or ice, please report your observations to the National

Weather Service in Pocatello via phone, email, or social media,

when it is safe to do so.