Winter Weather Advisory issued December 4 at 4:12AM MST until December 4 at 12:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…A mix of snow, sleet, and freezing rain. Snow
accumulations of a dusting to 2 inches, along with a light glaze
of ice, are possible.
* WHERE…The eastern Magic Valley, Shoshone lava beds, Raft River
region, lower Snake Plain, and adjacent highlands, including but
not limited to Shoshone, Oakley, Burley, Heyburn, Rupert, Declo,
Albion, Malta, Holbrook, Rockland, American Falls, Aberdeen,
Blackfoot, Fort Hall, Chubbuck, Pocatello, Inkom, and McCammon.
* WHEN…Until noon MST today.
* IMPACTS…This is a complex and low confidence situation. One
location may be experiencing one precipitation type with little
impact, while another location just a few miles away may be
experiencing a different precipitation type with significant
travel impacts, and precipitation types may change throughout
the morning. If you will be driving across the advisory area, be
prepared for possible slick road conditions.
Slow down and use caution if driving. If you observe freezing
rain or ice, please report your observations to the National
Weather Service in Pocatello via phone, email, or social media,
when it is safe to do so.