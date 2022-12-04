Winter Weather Advisory issued December 4 at 4:12AM MST until December 5 at 8:00AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches,

with locally higher amounts of 6 to 10 inches in the backcountry above

pass level.

* WHERE…The Island Park region, Big Hole Mountains, and Bear

River Range, including but not limited to Raynolds Pass, Targhee

Pass, Henry’s Lake, Island Park, Victor, Pine Creek Pass, and

Emigration Summit.

* WHEN…From 9 AM this morning to 8 AM MST Monday.

* IMPACTS…Travel in these areas could be difficult. Plan on

slippery road conditions.

Slow down and use caution if driving.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.