Winter Weather Advisory issued December 4 at 5:08PM MST until December 5 at 11:00AM MST by NWS Riverton WY

* WHAT…Periods of snow, moderate at times. Additional snow

accumulations of 3 to 5 inches. Winds gusting as high as 40

mph.

* WHERE…Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains.

* WHEN…Until 11 AM Monday. The heaviest snow will occur through

midnight tonight.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be difficult. The hazardous conditions

will impact the evening and morning commutes. This includes

Togwotee and Teton Passes.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.