Winter Weather Advisory issued December 4 at 5:08PM MST until December 5 at 11:00AM MST by NWS Riverton WY
* WHAT…Periods of snow, moderate at times. Additional snow
accumulations of 3 to 5 inches. Winds gusting as high as 40
mph.
* WHERE…Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains.
* WHEN…Until 11 AM Monday. The heaviest snow will occur through
midnight tonight.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be difficult. The hazardous conditions
will impact the evening and morning commutes. This includes
Togwotee and Teton Passes.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.