Winter Weather Advisory issued December 4 at 5:08PM MST until December 5 at 11:00AM MST by NWS Riverton WY
* WHAT…Periods of snow. Additional snow accumulations of 3 to 5
inches over the southwest, and 1 to 2 inches over the north.
Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.
* WHERE…Yellowstone National Park.
* WHEN…Until 11 AM Monday. The heaviest snow will occur through
midnight tonight.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. This includes the
Northeast Entrance.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
For road conditions in Yellowstone, please call 307 344 2117.