Winter Weather Advisory issued December 4 at 8:09AM MST until December 5 at 11:00AM MST by NWS Riverton WY

* WHAT…Snow. Total snow accumulations ranging from 6 to 11
inches in the southwestern mountains. Snowfall of to 2 to 5
inches will occur in the rest of the Park.

* WHERE…Yellowstone National Park.

* WHEN…From 11 AM Today to 11 AM MST Monday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. This includes the
Northeast Entrance.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

