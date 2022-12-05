Special Weather Statement issued December 5 at 3:24AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
Localized pockets of dense fog are expected through 11 AM this
morning across the south central highlands, northern Cache Valley,
Shoshone area, and Wood River Valley. Motorists traveling or
commuting in these areas should be prepared to encounter sudden
drops in visibility to less than one-quarter mile. Slow down, use
low beam headlights, and use painted highway lines if available
to help guide you if you encounter dense fog. Be aware that the
fog may also contribute to slick road surfaces.