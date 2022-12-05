Special Weather Statement issued December 5 at 3:24AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

Localized pockets of dense fog are expected through 11 AM this morning across the south central highlands, northern Cache Valley, Shoshone area, and Wood River Valley. Motorists traveling or commuting in these areas should be prepared to encounter sudden drops in visibility to less than one-quarter mile. Slow down, use low beam headlights, and use painted highway lines if available to help guide you if you encounter dense fog. Be aware that the fog may also contribute to slick road surfaces.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.