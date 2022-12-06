Special Weather Statement issued December 6 at 10:37AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

We are continuing to see pockets of freezing fog and light snow creating low visibility and slick roads this afternoon across portions of the Snake Plain, Teton Valley, and along the Utah border…especially along I-84 and around Holbrook. Expect light accumulations of snow and or a light glaze of ice in these areas throughout the afternoon, along with visibility at times dropping to around one quarter mile. Slow down and allow for extra time if you experience these conditions.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.