Special Weather Statement issued December 6 at 10:37AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

We are continuing to see pockets of freezing fog and light snow
creating low visibility and slick roads this afternoon across
portions of the Snake Plain, Teton Valley, and along the Utah
border…especially along I-84 and around Holbrook. Expect light
accumulations of snow and or a light glaze of ice in these areas
throughout the afternoon, along with visibility at times dropping
to around one quarter mile. Slow down and allow for extra time if
you experience these conditions.

National Weather Service

