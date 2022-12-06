Skip to Content
Published 2:20 AM

Special Weather Statement issued December 6 at 2:20AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

Pockets of locally dense freezing fog have developed in some
valley and plain areas across southeast Idaho, and are expected to
continue through the morning. Motorists traveling or commuting
across the region should remain alert for sudden drops in
visibility to less than one-quarter mile. Slow down, use low beam
headlights, and use painted highway lines if available to help
guide you if you encounter dense fog. Be aware that the freezing fog
may also make some road surfaces slick.

National Weather Service

