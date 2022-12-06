Special Weather Statement issued December 6 at 2:20AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

Pockets of locally dense freezing fog have developed in some valley and plain areas across southeast Idaho, and are expected to continue through the morning. Motorists traveling or commuting across the region should remain alert for sudden drops in visibility to less than one-quarter mile. Slow down, use low beam headlights, and use painted highway lines if available to help guide you if you encounter dense fog. Be aware that the freezing fog may also make some road surfaces slick.

