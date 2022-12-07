Freezing Fog Advisory issued December 7 at 10:30PM MST until December 8 at 11:00AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

* IMPACTS…Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility and potential frost or ice on roadways. Motorists across the advisory area should remain alert for sudden drops in visibility. Slow down, use low beam headlights if possible, and utilize painted highway lines if available to help guide you if you encounter dense fog. Be aware that the freezing fog may also make some road surfaces slick.

* WHERE…The eastern Magic Valley, Lower Snake Plain, adjacent southern highlands, and Bear Lake region, including but not limited to Oakley, Burley, Heyburn, Rupert, Rockland, Holbrook, American Falls, Aberdeen, Blackfoot, Fort Hall, Chubbuck, Pocatello, Inkom, McCammon, Lava Hot Springs, Malad, Weston, Preston, Georgetown, Montpelier, and St. Charles.

* WHAT…Areas of locally dense freezing fog with visibility below one-quarter mile at times.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.