Freezing Fog Advisory issued December 7 at 10:30PM MST until December 8 at 11:00AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Areas of locally dense freezing fog with visibility below
one-quarter mile at times.
* WHERE…The eastern Magic Valley, Lower Snake Plain, adjacent
southern highlands, and Bear Lake region, including but not
limited to Oakley, Burley, Heyburn, Rupert, Rockland, Holbrook,
American Falls, Aberdeen, Blackfoot, Fort Hall, Chubbuck,
Pocatello, Inkom, McCammon, Lava Hot Springs, Malad, Weston,
Preston, Georgetown, Montpelier, and St. Charles.
* WHEN…Until 11 AM MST Thursday.
* IMPACTS…Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility and
potential frost or ice on roadways.
Motorists across the advisory area should remain alert for sudden
drops in visibility. Slow down, use low beam headlights if
possible, and utilize painted highway lines if available to help
guide you if you encounter dense fog. Be aware that the freezing
fog may also make some road surfaces slick.