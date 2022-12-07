Skip to Content
Special Weather Statement issued December 7 at 2:50AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

At 300 AM MST, satellite images indicated that fog and low
cloudiness had filled a large percentage of the Snake River plain,
the entire Teton Valley and Swan Valley, and portions of the
eastern Magic Valley. In various locations where visibility
sensors are located, there were some visibility measurements at
one quarter of a mile or less. The most persistent areas with low
visibility included the Idaho Falls area and the Arco Desert,
including U S Route 26 and 20 that connect Idaho Falls and the
Idaho National Laboratory property. However, all areas mentioned
are at risk for the dense fog.

Fog of this density makes driving hazardous, due to low
visibility, sudden changes in visibility, and a slick icy
accumulation on roads and bridges.

Visibility should improve during the late morning hours. More fog
and low clouds are expected tonight.

National Weather Service

