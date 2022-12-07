Special Weather Statement issued December 7 at 2:50AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

At 300 AM MST, satellite images indicated that fog and low

cloudiness had filled a large percentage of the Snake River plain,

the entire Teton Valley and Swan Valley, and portions of the

eastern Magic Valley. In various locations where visibility

sensors are located, there were some visibility measurements at

one quarter of a mile or less. The most persistent areas with low

visibility included the Idaho Falls area and the Arco Desert,

including U S Route 26 and 20 that connect Idaho Falls and the

Idaho National Laboratory property. However, all areas mentioned

are at risk for the dense fog.

Fog of this density makes driving hazardous, due to low

visibility, sudden changes in visibility, and a slick icy

accumulation on roads and bridges.

Visibility should improve during the late morning hours. More fog

and low clouds are expected tonight.