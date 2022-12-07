Special Weather Statement issued December 7 at 5:26PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

At 525 PM, satellite data, surface weather stations, and webcams

continued to indicate areas of locally dense freezing fog from the

lower Snake Plain and eastern Magic Valley down across portions

of the southern highlands and Bear Lake. Visibility varied widely,

but was a low as one-tenth of a mile in some spots. The fog was

burning off this afternoon, but this trend has stopped, and at

least pockets of dense freezing fog may continue throughout the

night. If forecast confidence and coverage of fog increase, a

Freezing Fog Advisory may become necessary.

Motorists across the affected areas should remain alert for

sudden drops in visibility. Slow down, use low beam headlights if

possible, and utilize painted highway lines if available to help

guide you if you encounter dense fog. Be aware that the freezing

fog may also make some road surfaces slick.