Special Weather Statement issued December 7 at 5:26PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
At 525 PM, satellite data, surface weather stations, and webcams
continued to indicate areas of locally dense freezing fog from the
lower Snake Plain and eastern Magic Valley down across portions
of the southern highlands and Bear Lake. Visibility varied widely,
but was a low as one-tenth of a mile in some spots. The fog was
burning off this afternoon, but this trend has stopped, and at
least pockets of dense freezing fog may continue throughout the
night. If forecast confidence and coverage of fog increase, a
Freezing Fog Advisory may become necessary.
Motorists across the affected areas should remain alert for
sudden drops in visibility. Slow down, use low beam headlights if
possible, and utilize painted highway lines if available to help
guide you if you encounter dense fog. Be aware that the freezing
fog may also make some road surfaces slick.