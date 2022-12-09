Snow Squall Warning issued December 9 at 9:23AM MST until December 9 at 10:00AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

The National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a

* Snow Squall Warning for…

Northwestern Caribou County in southeastern Idaho…

Northeastern Oneida County in southeastern Idaho…

Bannock County in southeastern Idaho…

Power County in southeastern Idaho…

Southeastern Bingham County in southeastern Idaho…

Northeastern Cassia County in southeastern Idaho…

* Until 1000 AM MST.

* At 920 AM MST, a dangerous snow squall was located over Fort Hall

Bannock Creek Lodge, or 9 miles southwest of Pocatello, moving

southeast at 50 mph.

HAZARD…Intense bursts of heavy snow and gusty winds leading to

blowing snow and rapidly falling visibility.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Travel will become difficult and potentially dangerous

within minutes.

Interstate 15 will be affected from Fort Hall to north of Malad

City.

Locations impacted include…

Pocatello, McCammon, Lava Hot Springs, Chesterfield Reservoir,

eastern American Falls Reservoir, Chubbuck, Inkom, Downey, Arimo,

Rockland, Fort Hall Bannock Creek Lodge, Pocatello Airport, Fort Hall

Putnam Lodge, Fort Hall Buffalo Lodge, Fort Hall Eagle Lodge, Fort

Hall Bannock Peak, Portneuf Gap, Fort Hall Townsite, Fort Hall Mount

Putnam and Virginia.

REduce speed and turn on headlights! During snow squalls, the

visibility may suddenly drop to near zero in whiteout conditions.