Special Weather Statement issued December 9 at 10:55AM MST by NWS Riverton WY

This is a special weather statement from the National Weather

Service in Riverton.

* WHAT…Light to Moderate Snow. 2 to 3 inches in the lower

elevations, and 2 to 4 inches in the mountains. Locally higher

amounts of 4 to 8 inches in the Tetons and Gros Ventres

* WHERE…Western mountains and valleys.

* WHEN…Today through this evening. The heaviest snow is expected

through 3 PM.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Motorists should be prepared for snow if

travelling. Slow down, as roads will be slick in spots, or snow

covered and visibility will be reduced. These conditions will

impact the evening commute. This includes Togwotee and Teton

Passes.