Special Weather Statement issued December 9 at 10:55AM MST by NWS Riverton WY
This is a special weather statement from the National Weather
Service in Riverton.
* WHAT…Light to Moderate Snow. 2 to 3 inches in the lower
elevations, and 2 to 4 inches in the mountains. Locally higher
amounts of 4 to 8 inches in the Tetons and Gros Ventres
* WHERE…Western mountains and valleys.
* WHEN…Today through this evening. The heaviest snow is expected
through 3 PM.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Motorists should be prepared for snow if
travelling. Slow down, as roads will be slick in spots, or snow
covered and visibility will be reduced. These conditions will
impact the evening commute. This includes Togwotee and Teton
Passes.