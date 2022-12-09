Special Weather Statement issued December 9 at 1:44AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

A quick round of accumulating snow is expected this morning across

much of eastern Idaho. Snow will begin around 3 AM around Sun

Valley and Stanley, gradually shifting into the Magic Valley and

lower Snake Plain around 4-5 AM and into the Upper Snake and

eastern highlands around 6-7 AM. Snow will last for 4-6 hours or

so once it begins so accumulations are forecast to be light but

the timing will likely cause impacts for the morning commutes

across eastern Idaho. 1-2 inches can be expected in the Snake

Plain/Magic Valley with amounts in the 2-5 inch range across the

higher terrain around Stanley, Sun Valley, the Island Park region,

the Teton Valley and the rest of the highlands of eastern Idaho.

Motorists are urged to use caution this morning when headed out on

the roads and should be prepared for winter driving conditions.

Slow down and allow for extra time when driving this morning.