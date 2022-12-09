Special Weather Statement issued December 9 at 1:44AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
A quick round of accumulating snow is expected this morning across
much of eastern Idaho. Snow will begin around 3 AM around Sun
Valley and Stanley, gradually shifting into the Magic Valley and
lower Snake Plain around 4-5 AM and into the Upper Snake and
eastern highlands around 6-7 AM. Snow will last for 4-6 hours or
so once it begins so accumulations are forecast to be light but
the timing will likely cause impacts for the morning commutes
across eastern Idaho. 1-2 inches can be expected in the Snake
Plain/Magic Valley with amounts in the 2-5 inch range across the
higher terrain around Stanley, Sun Valley, the Island Park region,
the Teton Valley and the rest of the highlands of eastern Idaho.
Motorists are urged to use caution this morning when headed out on
the roads and should be prepared for winter driving conditions.
Slow down and allow for extra time when driving this morning.